Verndale band headed for Florida next spring

Four band members were at the May meeting with an itinerary of their travel plans between March 26 and April 1. The cost of the trip per student will be $1,060. Funds for the trip are being raised by the band students.

Jordan Hinkle's resignation as head boys' basketball coach was accepted. Hinkle has coached the Verndale team for the past seven years.

In a letter to Verndale administrators and school board members Hinkle encouraged the board to be deliberate in hiring a new coach.

"A head coach is not a light decision," Hinkle wrote.

Other resignations approved included those of Education Assistant Tina Crandall and Elementary Music Teacher Rachel Dehn.

Meeting the probationary requirements of their teaching positions were Kelli Marquardt (K-6 Elementary), Katie Tackmann (K-12 Counselor), Angela Orsburn (K-12 Academic and Behavioral Strategist), Andrew Goulson (5-12 Social Studies) and Abelein Dunn (K-12 Behavioral Strategist, B-12 Developmental Disabilities). The board approved a recommendation that all five be given teaching contracts for the 2017-2018 school year.

Matthew Parker will be working in Verndale as a High Reliability School coach for the 2017-2018 school. The district will be purchasing Parker's time from the Freshwater Education District at a cost of $15,832. Parker is a speech and language pathologist.

Other hires included Teresa Horton (Summer Pirate Fun teacher), Dave Johnson (Summer Pirate Fun assistant) and Chuck Dick (summer recreation assistant).

K-6 Elementary Education and K-12 Autism Spectrum Disorders Teacher Jamie Adams was granted tenure.

The board approved an agreement work with Freshwater to operate a Special Vocational Rehabilitation Service unit between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

A resolution for membership in the Minnesota State High School League was approved along with one authorizing application for National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) Innovative Funding. A cooperative agreement with Staples-Motley in girls' swimming and tennis was approved pending some minor cost details.

Approval was given to a list of 13 items submitted by Transportation/Building and Grounds Supervisor Wade Kern.

Graduation exercises will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the new gymnasium. The Class of 2017 has 38 graduates. A graduation attire policy requiring a school-approved cap and gown over their clothing was approved. The policy forbids the altering or decorating of graduation attire.