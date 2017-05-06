WDC students earn superior and excellent ratings at Subsection Music Contests
Several Wadena-Deer Creek (WDC) High School music students earned superior and excellent ratings at Subsection Music Contests held at WDC and New York Mills. Those receiving superior rates will be attending the Section/State Contest on Saturday, May 6 in Staples.
Students earning superior ratings included: Cooper Folkestad, vocal; Thomas Quincer, snare drum; Tyler Wheeler, snare drum; Kongphop Phaipleard, tuba; and percussion ensemble: Thomas Quincer, Tyler Wheeler, Maggie Carlson, Nick Jones, Jayson Young, Jasmyn Wood, Gabi Ross, Noah Ross, MacKenzie Salge, Madi Phillips and Nicole Miller
Students receiving excellent ratings were: Ryan Grendahl, Max Junker, Lucas Doyle, Ellie Miron and Casey Volkmann for vocal performances; Hanah Rohr, clarinet; Eva Baron, clarinet; Maggie Schmitz, bassoon; flute trio: Maggie Schmitz, Kloe Pettit-Sperling and Karon Johnson; and Jazz Band: Maggie Carlson, Sean Carlson, Lucas Hinojos, Nick Jones, Grace Hinojos, Jasmyn Wood, Jayson Young, Ashley Adams, Eva Baron, Kylee Hopp, Sophia Kreklau, Hanah Rohr, MacKenzie Salge, Lucas Doyle, Mason Evans, Kirstan Finn, Matthew Goeden, Ryan Grendahl, Tiffany Meeks, Madi Phillips, Thomas Quincer, Noah Ross, Jezebel Snyder, Casey Volkmann, Abby Westrum, Karon Johnson, Nicole Miller, Kirsten Peterson, Kloe Pettit-Sperling, Gabi Ross, Maggie Schmitz, Tyler Wheeler and Kongphop Phaipleard.