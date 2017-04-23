Wadena-Deer Creek School District to honor its 2017 Retirees
Wadena-Deer Creek School District will honor seven retiring staff during an open house on Monday, May 8 in the Commons at the middle/high school.
The following staff are set to retire at the end of the school year:
• Jay Patterson, English teacher, 37 years
• Junelle Jackson, second-grade teacher, 34 years
• Jane Malone, media center assistant, 34 years
• Mike Kenney, head outdoor grounds, 34 years
• Patti Isaacson, preschool teacher/coordinator, 26 years
• Tim Wohlert, transportation director, 23 years
• Bonnie Roberts, food service, 13 years
Colleagues, family, friends, retired staff and community members are encouraged to stop by from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to wish them well and to thank them for their years of service to the school. Cake and refreshments will be served.