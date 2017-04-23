Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wadena-Deer Creek School District to honor its 2017 Retirees

    By Dana Pavek on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:13 a.m.
    Jay Patterson. Courtesy photo.1 / 7
    Mike Kenney. Courtesy photo.2 / 7
    Jane Malone. Courtesy photo.3 / 7
    Bonnie Roberts. Courtesy photo.4 / 7
    Tim Wohlert. Courtesy photo.5 / 7
    Patti Isaacson. Courtesy photo.6 / 7
    Junelle Jackson. Courtesy photo.7 / 7

    Wadena-Deer Creek School District will honor seven retiring staff during an open house on Monday, May 8 in the Commons at the middle/high school.

    The following staff are set to retire at the end of the school year:

    • Jay Patterson, English teacher, 37 years

    • Junelle Jackson, second-grade teacher, 34 years

    • Jane Malone, media center assistant, 34 years

    • Mike Kenney, head outdoor grounds, 34 years

    • Patti Isaacson, preschool teacher/coordinator, 26 years

    • Tim Wohlert, transportation director, 23 years

    • Bonnie Roberts, food service, 13 years

    Colleagues, family, friends, retired staff and community members are encouraged to stop by from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to wish them well and to thank them for their years of service to the school. Cake and refreshments will be served.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationWDCretirees
    Advertisement
    randomness