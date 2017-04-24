WDC third-grade teacher Dan Savoie to be honored by NJPA

Savoie will be recognized along with WDC High School teacher Cami Oakes and other educators from central Minnesota, for their commitment to excellence and demonstration of best practices and leadership in education, which has led to increased student learning.

Since 2007, Savoie has been a teacher at Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary, where he's taught fourth grade, sixth grade and most recently, third grade. Savoie is known for his boundless energy, his enthusiasm for learning and his love of hunting and fishing, which is evident in the photos posted around his classroom and the stories he shares with his students.

WDC Elementary Principal Louis Rutten credits Savoie as the catalyst for Wadena-Deer Creek's application to become an ENVoY Demonstration site. Rutten said it began with his desire to get better at managing his students and provide them with the best possible learning environment.

"After his first ENVoY training, Dan's excitement about what he learned spread like wildfire among his colleagues. He signed up for as many ENVoY coaching sessions as possible and continued his learning by becoming a certified ENVoY Coach for our building. Dan was also among the first teachers in Region 5 to become a Certified ENVoY Demonstration Teacher," Rutten said, adding, "Dan's excitement for teaching is contagious."

Savoie is very grateful to be a recipient of the NFPA Educators of Excellence Award and is quick to credit his third-grade teaching team, which includes Jeff Mehl, Jodee Finn and Joan Goeden.

"I was surprised to get this award because I'm just doing what I'm supposed to do as a teacher. But it does feel good to have that recognition and if you take a look at our third-grade team, with Jeff Mehl receiving the VFW Teacher of the Year Award this year and all the great work we do as a team with ENVoY, it just speaks volumes," said Savoie.

Savoie and his wife, Lauri, have two dogs, Sergeant and Bentley and a cat named Walter. As mentioned, he is an avid fisherman and hunter and he also enjoys cooking and is a loyal Minnesota Wild fan. In addition, he served in the U.S. Marines for six years where he rose to the rank of Sergeant. He is a native of Detroit Lakes.