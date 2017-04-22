Stakeholder meetings have already been held with the WDC teaching staff and the WDC School Board and administration. Meetings will also be held with the Wadena City Council (because of the partnership that exists between WDC and the City in management of the Wadena Memorial Auditorium), the non-teaching staff at WDC and with parents and community members.

The stakeholder meeting for parents and community members will take place at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 24 at the WDC Elementary Cafeteria. A free meal will be served at 5:45 p.m., as well as free childcare available for children 16 months and older.

If you will be utilizing the free childcare that evening, please contact Jennifer Ness at (218) 632-2348 or jness@wdc2155.k12.mn.us. Childcare for children between the ages of 16 months and five years will be at M State, while those children five and older will be at the WDC Elementary Gym.

I hope that you will be able to attend the April 24 meeting to share your ideas and opinions with us about the facilities at WDC. We value your input and we look forward to working together to make the facilities at WDC top-notch for grades PreK-12.

As always, feel free to call me at (218) 632-2176 or email me at lwestrum@wdc2155.k12.mn.us.