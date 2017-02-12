Six BPA members advance to State

WDC students who placed in the top three and qualified for state are:

• Laura Guaglini: first in Entrepreneurship.

• Derek Plautz: second in Computer Security.

• Bereket Loer, Lucas Hinojos, Cole Pearson, Jerry Wang: second for Web Site Team.

BPA members Morgan Sibert competed in Advanced Interview Skills and Medical Office Procedures and Kyla Ness competed in Banking and Finance. According to BPA advisor Shayne Haustveit, for all students, it was their first year in BPA and the BPA competition. State BPA is March 23-25 in Minneapolis.