Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Two NDSU sophomores killed in Saturday night crash on I-94 outside of Moorhead

    Six BPA members advance to State

    By none Today at 10:18 a.m.
    Pictured, back: Bereket Loer, Jerry Wang, Derek Plautz, Lucas Hinojos and Cole Pearson; front: Morgan Sibert, Laura Guaglini and Kyla Ness. Photo by Shayne Haustveit, WDC Schools.

    Wadena-Deer Creek's chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) had eight members participate in the Region 6 contest recently at the M State — Detroit Lakes campus.

    WDC students who placed in the top three and qualified for state are:

    • Laura Guaglini: first in Entrepreneurship.

    • Derek Plautz: second in Computer Security.

    • Bereket Loer, Lucas Hinojos, Cole Pearson, Jerry Wang: second for Web Site Team.

    BPA members Morgan Sibert competed in Advanced Interview Skills and Medical Office Procedures and Kyla Ness competed in Banking and Finance. According to BPA advisor Shayne Haustveit, for all students, it was their first year in BPA and the BPA competition. State BPA is March 23-25 in Minneapolis.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationWDC BPA
    Advertisement
    randomness