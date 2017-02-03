Green thumb

"I've been growing in a high tunnel for eight years and I learned a lot through trial and error," said Kathy Connell, WDC greenhouse manager. "If I can help someone else get started and share some of my lessons, I want to do that."

Becoming self-sufficient and producing organic, local foods is becoming popular, Connell said.

WDC School District is fortunate to have a high tunnel after it was awarded a $25,000 grant for a high tunnel greenhouse through America's Farmers Grow Rural Education, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund. Connell will be guiding students this spring as they plant a variety of produce in the large greenhouse on the east side of the middle/high school.

Several students are taking an independent study with Connell and love spending time in the school greenhouse.

"I love being out here and being able to work with my hands," said Jordan Kain. He also gardens at home and is thinking about pursuing a career as a producer or gardener.

Student Brianna Burke enjoys working in the garden and loves to see the produce she grows end up on the plates of students in the cafeteria.

Issac Breitling has enjoyed mapping out rows and paths in the greenhouse and deciding the best placement for certain produce.

Connell has enjoyed teaching students about gardening and she hopes some of them will develop green thumbs. She is fondly known as "Granny Green" among her students.

Others in the community can also learn the basics of gardening.

If someone already owns a high tunnel or is interested in purchasing one, Connell said the upcoming classes will cover all aspects of the venture.

The class will have six sessions in order to cover many of the unique aspects of high tunnel issues. Each class will focus on different issues but Connell said she will adapt depending on who signs up for the class.

Class 1 will cover high tunnel types, homemade kits, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), what to expect, season extension, site selection, prep of soil and irrigation.

Class 2 will include crops and ways to use the high tunnel to grow fruits to tomatoes to salads, home use to commercial use and what someone needs to do for commercial success.

Class 3 will cover growing tomatoes in a high tunnel, determinate, indeterminate, starting plants, timing, fertility, transplanting, pruning, trellising, watering and harvesting.

Class 4 includes growing different varieties of greens, succession planting and harvesting.

Class 5 will include growing different varieties of cucumbers, pollination, fertility, watering, training and harvesting.

The last week will cover other crops, including peppers, eggplant, strawberries and fruits.

Classes will be Mondays starting Monday, Feb. 6 through March 13 at the WDC Middle/High School. It is $10 per session or $50 for the entire class. For more information and to pre-register, call the Community Education office at 632-2396.