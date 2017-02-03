WDC FCCLA members attend region meeting
Fourteen WDC Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members traveled to Ortonville High School to attend the mid-winter region meeting and compete in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events.
Competing and advancing to state competition were Makayla Varella, Emma Mehl, Elliot Doyle, Joslynn Judd, Angela LeComte, Paige Barthel, Frannie Bakken and Caitlin Savage.
Emma Mehl and Elliot Doyle also performed in the talent contest and have advanced to perform at the FCCLA MN State Leadership Conference.