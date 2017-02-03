Search
    WDC FCCLA members attend region meeting

    By WDC Schools Today at 2:45 p.m.
    FCCLA students who participated in the mid-winter regional meeting in Ortonville included front, from left, Emma Taggart, Emma Mehl and Angela LeComte. Back, from left, Caitlin Savage, Paige Barthel, Frannie Bakken, Makayla Varella, Elliot Doyle, Morgan Grangruth, Josephine Pinnella, Joslynn Judd and Hayley Maloney. Submitted photo

    Fourteen WDC Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members traveled to Ortonville High School to attend the mid-winter region meeting and compete in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events.

    Competing and advancing to state competition were Makayla Varella, Emma Mehl, Elliot Doyle, Joslynn Judd, Angela LeComte, Paige Barthel, Frannie Bakken and Caitlin Savage.

    Emma Mehl and Elliot Doyle also performed in the talent contest and have advanced to perform at the FCCLA MN State Leadership Conference.

