WDC seniors Ross and Wheeler selected for Triple 'A' Award

Ross, the daughter of Sarah and Kevin Ross of Wadena, carries a 4.0 GPA and is enrolled in college courses at WDC. She participates in band, jazz band, piano, choir, yearbook, guitar, Knowledge Bowl, National Honor Society, cross country, winter cheerleading, golf and is a class officer. She plans on attending Concordia College, Moorhead, next year for pre-medicine.

According to Ross's letter of recommendation from Michael Brunsburg, a WDC High School English teacher, "Having followed the Triple "A" awards for years, I've come to realize that your program recognizes Minnesota's best. You certainly have that with Wadena-Deer Creek senior Gabi Ross."

Tyler Wheeler is the son of George and Tracy Wheeler of Wadena. Tyler has a GPA of 3.84 and is also enrolled in college courses at WDC. He has participated in band, choir, National Honor Society, is a class officer, and is a captain for football, wrestling, and baseball. In addition, he has been named All-Conference three times.

Wheeler is planning on attending the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, to study pre-medicine. According to his letter of recommendation from Norm Gallant, WDC activities director and WDC wrestling coach, "Students like Tyler don't come around often; he is a shining star here at Wadena-Deer Creek. Few match his commitment to excellence in everything he does, from the classroom to athletics and arts. He is a natural leader, and the kind of young man that makes our school and community a better place."

According to the Minnesota State High School league website, the award seeks to elevate academic standards and create greater awareness of league-sponsored activities and their values. The award is sponsored by MSHSL and AAA Auto Club.

Both students have been nominated for the Region 6A Triple "A" Award, with the winner from that level being nominated for the State Triple "A" Award announced at the state boys' basketball tournament in March.