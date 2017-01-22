Search
    WDC students have lunch with law enforcement

    By Anna Erickson on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:08 a.m.
    Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary students had an opportunity to meet and visit with local law enforcement during lunch one day last week

    Parent Teacher Organization chair Alicia Wynn organized the second-annual event. The event is an opportunity to foster a positive relationship between students and police officers, she said.

    Students received stickers from law enforcement from several local agencies.

    WDC has a large number of elementary students with parents who work in law enforcement. For the dozen students with law enforcement parents, the PTO made special t-shirts that said "My Hero Wears a Badge. I call Him/Her My Dad/Mom."

    Law enforcement had a great time interacting with students.

    Wadena police officer Norm Pettis enjoyed talking with students and answering questions about his job.

    In addition to lunch, teachers spent time in the classroom telling students about the role of law enforcement. Students made posters and had an opportunity to have a conversation about police officers.

