Verndale school board approves exemplary fund requests

Exemplary funds are a blind budget item, according to Verndale Superintendent Paul Brownlow. The board sets aside $40,000 each year as long as the budget can sustain it. Brownlow said this year's fund request will only cost the district an additional $145 because last year's fund requests did not meet the $40,000 limit.

The funds are used for a myriad of uses - technology, classroom furniture, physics equipment, band equipment and sports equipment are some of the requests.

According to Brownlow, any staff member can make a request for funds. A committee made up of administrators and other staff members prioritize the requests.

Brownlow had $104,000 in fund requests on his desk in December after asking staff members for their ideas.

The committee hopes to conserve some funds for future needs by limiting the requests to those which will have the greatest impact on development. The school is already using Google Chromebooks but another 60 are on order. The laptop devices are in use by all Verndale seniors. Students in grades 9-11 use iPads.

"We're seeing technology, technology, technology," Brownlow told the board.

Brownlow pointed out one of the ideas behind having an exemplary funds account is retaining high-performing staff members who may be considering offers from other schools or businesses which can provide greater incentives.

The board also approved a revised 2016-2017 school calendar was approved. A teacher workshop day was set for Feb. 20. Students will not be in school that day.

The board also approved an agreement with the Minnesota State Community and Technical College Concurrent Enrollment Program. Prior to the vote, Board Member Bill Blaha expressed some concerns about the level of communications offered to Verndale High School students by MSCTC staffers.

The board accepted the resignation of Media Assistant Kathy Johnson, approved the hirings of Jody Siegford as extracurricular/substitute bus driver and Ronelle Hanson as substitute education assistant and approved a lane change for Instructor Andrew Goulson.