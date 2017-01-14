Search
    Sixth-graders visit Fair Oaks Lodge, brighten residents' day

    By Dana Pavek Today at 12:08 a.m.
    From left, Helen Lamont, Jenna Toftum, Grace Matthiessen, Madison Carsten and Grace Westra pose for a photo while visiting together at their table. Also, pictured, in back, is resident Linda Smith. Students were honored to visit with these ladies, especially Grace Westra who is the oldest FOL resident at 104. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools.1 / 6
    Earl Johnson chats with Noah Johnson, standing, and Koby Endres about playing football when he was young. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools.2 / 6
    Resident Bryon Haskin shares a story about how he lost his thumb with Kaden Peterson, middle, and Jack Koranda. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools.3 / 6
    Alice Radunske watches Clyde Magnuson paint a picture with watercolors. The paintings are now hanging in the hallway at Fair Oaks Lodge for residents to enjoy. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools.4 / 6
    Destiny Williams got a chance to sit and visit with her grandma, Vera Sheldon, and Vera's roommate, Linda Smith. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools. 5 / 6
    Kate Redning plays a little tune on the piano while her classmates spend time reading, painting and visiting with Fair Oaks Lodge residents. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools.6 / 6

    Wadena-Deer Creek sixth-graders from Lori Grendahl's class visited Fair Oaks Lodge (FOL) on Jan. 5, where they read books, painted pictures and chatted with residents. A few students even entertained residents by playing songs on the piano.

    FOL Admissions and Marketing Director Michele Pederson said when residents hear that school children are coming to visit, they can hardly wait to see these youngsters. "It's the activity they enjoy the most of anything we do here," said Pederson.

    For sixth-grader Jenna Toftum, she enjoyed brightening up the residents' day. "It was a lot of fun. I really liked visiting with them," said Toftum.

    In February, Stephanie Pulver's sixth-graders are planning a visit and Tori Ehlert's sixth-grade class will do the same in March.

