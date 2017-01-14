Sixth-graders visit Fair Oaks Lodge, brighten residents' day

FOL Admissions and Marketing Director Michele Pederson said when residents hear that school children are coming to visit, they can hardly wait to see these youngsters. "It's the activity they enjoy the most of anything we do here," said Pederson.

For sixth-grader Jenna Toftum, she enjoyed brightening up the residents' day. "It was a lot of fun. I really liked visiting with them," said Toftum.

In February, Stephanie Pulver's sixth-graders are planning a visit and Tori Ehlert's sixth-grade class will do the same in March.