Sixth-graders visit Fair Oaks Lodge, brighten residents' day
Wadena-Deer Creek sixth-graders from Lori Grendahl's class visited Fair Oaks Lodge (FOL) on Jan. 5, where they read books, painted pictures and chatted with residents. A few students even entertained residents by playing songs on the piano.
FOL Admissions and Marketing Director Michele Pederson said when residents hear that school children are coming to visit, they can hardly wait to see these youngsters. "It's the activity they enjoy the most of anything we do here," said Pederson.
For sixth-grader Jenna Toftum, she enjoyed brightening up the residents' day. "It was a lot of fun. I really liked visiting with them," said Toftum.
In February, Stephanie Pulver's sixth-graders are planning a visit and Tori Ehlert's sixth-grade class will do the same in March.