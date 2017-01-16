WDC students learn to play cribbage

Seventh-graders Anna Osberg and Joshua Dykhoff both ended their classroom tournaments winning all of their games with a 6/6 record. They played each other to determine the overall seventh grader winner.

Eighth-graders Aiden Larson and Elliot Doyle ended their classroom tournaments the same way and played each other. Dykhoff and Doyle won for their classes and played each other in a final game. It was close, but the cards fell in Dykhoff's favor and he was the overall winner. Each of them walked away with a brand-new cribbage board.