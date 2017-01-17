Freshwater students donate blankets to Someplace Safe

Students spent many hours working on their tie blankets and finished them just in time for the holidays. Students and staff delivered 14 tie blankets to the Someplace Safe office in Wadena and embraced the gift of giving this holiday season. Thank you Hometown Crafts & Fabrics for the support and help with materials and thank you to Someplace Safe for allowing students to experience this service and take the time to visit with them about the agency's mission.

Someplace Safe has 10 offices in nine counties. The agency provides services to all victims of crime, directly or indirectly. They are able to assist victims of domestic and sexual violence and their family through the criminal process. They also assist with service from safety planning, emergency shelter, protective orders and empowerment groups. A 24-hour crisis line is available at (800) 974-3359.