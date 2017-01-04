Little Wolverines earn PAWS praise for positive behavior

Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary recognized the following students for positive behavior, Dec. 15: Anna Helmbrecht, Eli Hovius, Naomi Aho, Emma Weniger, Nevaeh Anderson, Brooklin Jesuit, Lillian Davidson, Ryan Erikson and Wesley Anderson. PAWS (Positive Always ready Working together Safe) supports positive behavior for students in grades K-4. A student can be nominated by any staff member, not just their teacher. They are nominated by exhibiting positive behavior and helping others. The students are given a "yellow ticket" for their positive behavior, which they put it in a bucket that Principal Louis Rutten draws from each month. Students get to pick a prize. All prizes are donated by local and area businesses. PAWS students are chosen twice a month.