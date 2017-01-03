Freshwater Middle School has been "living WE" at school for four years, working on service campaigns aimed locally and globally. This type of service learning contributes to lifelong skills that teach students how to make a positive impact within their community and throughout the world.

Live WE at School transforms classrooms with experiential service-learning. Through educational resources and service campaigns, students further their curricular learning, develop the life skills for success and make a positive impact on the world.

Freshwater students thanked the Wadena-Deer Creek School for their contribution of $274.37 and food as well. The Wadena Food Shelf will be able to serve many families thanks to these efforts. On Dec. 5 the Freshwater Middle School students brought this donation to the food shelf and met with volunteer Mary Ann Hagen who educated students on the impact.