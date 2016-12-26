Foster grandparent Wynn recognized for 15 years of service
Congratulations to Arlene Wynn for her years of service as a foster grandparent at Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary. She was recently recognized at the Foster Grandparents Holiday Recognition Program in Staples, where she received the longest-running award of 15 years.
Grandma Arlene is a tremendous help in their classrooms every day.
"We have worked together for 15 years and we can just about read each other's minds. She knows what to do when projects come up without me even saying a word! We are a Dream Team!" said Junelle Jackson.