WDC students donate 2,024 items for food drive

The food drive was sponsored by Leighton Broadcasting, Central Minnesota Credit Union and WDC Schools. The goal of the drive was to fill the Yetti fish house with non-perishable items.

The class that collected the most items and won a pizza party with Leighton Broadcasting and TV3 crew was Junelle Jackson's second-graders with 426 items. Lynn Quincer's fifth grade class collected the most items at the middle/high school with 110.

The Yeti mascot even showed up to help collect the food and give lots of high fives to students.

"Thanks to all who donated to the Fill the Yetti food drive for the Wadena Food Shelf. These items will help keep the shelves stocked at the food shelf to help out area families," said Mary Ann Hagen, Wadena Food Shelf director.