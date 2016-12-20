Search
    WDC students donate 2,024 items for food drive

    By Dana Pavek on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:15 a.m.
    WDC students donated oodles of non-perishable items for the Fill the Yetti food drive held last week at the elementary and middle/high school. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools1 / 2
    Junelle Jackson's second-grade class collected an impressive 426 items for the Fill the Yetti food drive last week. The yeti made a special visit to their classroom on the final day of the food drive to thank them for their awesome efforts. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools2 / 2

    Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary and Middle/High School collected 2,024 items for the Wadena Food Shelf in the "Fill the Yetti" Food Drive, Dec. 5-9. The elementary collected 1,508 items and the middle/high school collected 516 items, that weighed 1,443 pounds. It ended up being the largest food drive the school has collected!

    The food drive was sponsored by Leighton Broadcasting, Central Minnesota Credit Union and WDC Schools. The goal of the drive was to fill the Yetti fish house with non-perishable items.

    The class that collected the most items and won a pizza party with Leighton Broadcasting and TV3 crew was Junelle Jackson's second-graders with 426 items. Lynn Quincer's fifth grade class collected the most items at the middle/high school with 110.

    The Yeti mascot even showed up to help collect the food and give lots of high fives to students.

    "Thanks to all who donated to the Fill the Yetti food drive for the Wadena Food Shelf. These items will help keep the shelves stocked at the food shelf to help out area families," said Mary Ann Hagen, Wadena Food Shelf director.

