Little Wolverines earn PAWS praise
Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary recognized the following students for positive behavior recently: Lauren Becker, Izabella Bounds, Billy Brown, Cooper Damlo, Trevin Kern, Kendra Leeseberg, Chloe Leeseberg, Isabelle Lehmkuhl, Christina Hanson, Salvador Lopez-Arevalo, Julia Lunde, Kiyanne Maxwell and Aaron Toftum.
PAWS (Positive Always ready Working together Safe) supports positive behavior for students in grades K-4. A student can be nominated by any staff member, not just their teacher. They are nominated by exhibiting positive behavior and helping others. The students are given a "yellow ticket" for their positive behavior, which they put it in a bucket that Principal Louis Rutten draws from each month. Students get to pick a prize. All prizes are donated by local and area businesses.