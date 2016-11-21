Search
    Kindergartners enjoy pulling carrots in greenhouse

    By Dana Pavek on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:15 a.m.
    Britta Ferris shows the carrots she pulled from the soil. Angie Moats/WDC Schools1 / 3
    Greenhouse Manager Kathy Connell showed the kindergarteners how to pull the carrots out of the ground. Angie Moats/WDC Schools2 / 3
    Brayton Scacchi enjoyed pulling carrots in the WDC high-tunnel greenhouse. Angie Moats/WDC Schools3 / 3

    Gardens are magical, fun, and always full of surprises. Just ask Angie Moats' kindergarten students as they pulled carrots from the high-tunnel last week.

    Greenhouse Manager Kathy Connell showed the kindergarteners how to pull the carrots out of the ground. The secret was if you push them in the ground a little they come out easier. Then she turned the kids loose to pull all the carrots which took about 15 minutes, said Mrs. Moats.

    "They had a blast! We discovered many different shapes and sizes of carrots. Each carrot pulled was like a little surprise to them! Kathy sent us back with an info sheet where we talked about how the carrots grow," Moats said.

    The students each brought back a carrot to scrub clean and enjoy for snack.

    "We are so lucky we have these opportunities for our kiddos here at WDC," Moats said.

