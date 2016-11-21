Kindergartners enjoy pulling carrots in greenhouse

Greenhouse Manager Kathy Connell showed the kindergarteners how to pull the carrots out of the ground. The secret was if you push them in the ground a little they come out easier. Then she turned the kids loose to pull all the carrots which took about 15 minutes, said Mrs. Moats.

"They had a blast! We discovered many different shapes and sizes of carrots. Each carrot pulled was like a little surprise to them! Kathy sent us back with an info sheet where we talked about how the carrots grow," Moats said.

The students each brought back a carrot to scrub clean and enjoy for snack.

"We are so lucky we have these opportunities for our kiddos here at WDC," Moats said.