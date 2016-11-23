Search
    Kindergartners had special visit from veteran

    WDC kindergartners posed for a picture with veteran Keith Nelson last week. He talked about his time overseas in Bosnia. Photo by Mandy Gallant/WDC Schools

    WDC kindergarten teacher Mandy Gallant's class had a special visit from Keith Nelson, a veteran, last week. Nelson served 12 years in the Army National Guard, jumped out of planes in airborne school and spent about six months overseas in Bosnia. While in Bosnia he was a medical platoon leader. Currently, he is a nurse anesthetist here in Wadena at Tri-County Health Care. His son, Levi, is in Mrs. Gallant's class.

    While visiting, he shared about his experiences in the military. He showed them his uniform as well as currency from overseas. He also brought the kids special "coins" from the Army National Guard that have their core values engraved on them. The kids thought they were "so cool."

