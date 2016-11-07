M State opens campus to prospective students, community
M State's Wadena campus hosted a program showcase for prospective students interested in an array of programs on Thursday, Oct. 27, along with an open house for the entire campus later in the day.
Prospective students had a chance to get hands-on experience and visit with program instructors in these fields:
• Health Science Technology: Nursing
• Computer Information Systems: Network Administration and Security
• Human Services: Cosmetology, Esthetist, Manicurist and Massage Therapy
• Engineering, Manufacturing and Technology: Electrical Line Worker Technology, Electrical Technology, Gas Utility Construction and Service, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning/Refrigeration
The showcase was open to area high school students and community members interested in the programs.