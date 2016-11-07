Search
    M State opens campus to prospective students, community

    By none Today at 12:08 a.m.
    Students had a demonstration of the massage therapy program during their tour. Submitted photo1 / 5
    Students learned about the lineworker program offered at M State, which provides hands-on training. Submitted photo2 / 5
    During a showcase Thursday, prospective students learned about the cosmetology program. Submitted photo3 / 5
    The community received blood pressure checks from students in M State's nursing program. Submitted photo4 / 5
    Local artist Beth Kern painted faces at M State's open house Thursday night. Submitted photo5 / 5

    M State's Wadena campus hosted a program showcase for prospective students interested in an array of programs on Thursday, Oct. 27, along with an open house for the entire campus later in the day.

    Prospective students had a chance to get hands-on experience and visit with program instructors in these fields:

    • Health Science Technology: Nursing

    • Computer Information Systems: Network Administration and Security

    • Human Services: Cosmetology, Esthetist, Manicurist and Massage Therapy

    • Engineering, Manufacturing and Technology: Electrical Line Worker Technology, Electrical Technology, Gas Utility Construction and Service, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning/Refrigeration

    The showcase was open to area high school students and community members interested in the programs.

