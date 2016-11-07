M State opens campus to prospective students, community

Prospective students had a chance to get hands-on experience and visit with program instructors in these fields:

• Health Science Technology: Nursing

• Computer Information Systems: Network Administration and Security

• Human Services: Cosmetology, Esthetist, Manicurist and Massage Therapy

• Engineering, Manufacturing and Technology: Electrical Line Worker Technology, Electrical Technology, Gas Utility Construction and Service, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning/Refrigeration

The showcase was open to area high school students and community members interested in the programs.