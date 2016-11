Gavin Wolpert and Gideon Pinella enjoy being outdoors on a beautiful autumn day to paint pumpkins in Mr. Hotakainen's first-grade class. Photo by Dana Pavek/WDC Schools.

WDC first-graders Greta Van Batavia, left, and Ruby Wegscheid are having fun showing off their freshly painted pumpkins -- and hands! Photo by Dana Pavek/WDC Schools.

Wadena-Deer Creek first-graders in Jared Hotakainen's class were tickled "orange" to paint their pumpkins outdoors on a beautiful autumn afternoon recently. The students were extra excited because parents got to volunteer and help. WDC enjoys seeing parents have the opportunity to visit their children in the classrooms.