"We are honored to have Mr. Tendall give the keynote address to students, veterans and the community at our Veterans Day program," said WDC Vocal Instructor Mike Ortmann, who coordinates the school's Veterans Day program.

Born into a military family, Tendall's father, Thomas, was a Tuskagee Airman who served during World Warr II, Korea and Vietnam. Tendall followed in his father's footsteps and enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school.

Tendall's enlisted service covered Airborne, Ranger and Special Forces training. He served two and a half tours in Vietnam as a Long-Range Reconnaissance Specialist. After returning to the states, Tendall volunteered for Drill Sergeant duty, and upon completion, was assigned to Berlin, Germany as a Counterintelligence Agent.

Tendall was then selected to attend U.S. Army Warrant Officer Flight School and was assigned to fly medical evacuation helicopters. His additional flying assignments included general support and special forces special operations support as an instructor pilot.

Tendall retired from active duty and reserve in 1995. He and his family moved to Minnesota where he was hired into the U.S. Government Federal Service as an agent in Minneapolis area. Kevin retired from Federal Service and now resides in Wadena. In his retirement, Tendall has driven school bus for Wadena-Deer Creek School District since 2014.

In his Veterans Day keynote address, Tendall said he will talk about the importance of honoring our veterans as heroes. A PowerPoint featuring photos of local and area veterans will accompany Tendall's speech.

"I think children need to identify with a hero, and this PowerPoint will give our children a chance to look at people and hear about people they can identify right here locally," he explained.

Tendall said the Veterans Day program is a chance to honor those heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage, their dedication and to say thank you for their sacrifices.

WDC's Veterans Day program will include the Presentation of Colors, student speakers and patriotic music by WDC Elementary students and High School choirs. WDC Superintendent Lee Westrum will serve as master of ceremonies. The Wadena-Deer Creek Student Council will serve a pancake breakfast for veterans and their families from 8 to 9 a.m. in the Commons.

The public is encouraged to attend this Veterans Day ceremony. Any questions, contact Mike Ortmann at (218) 632-2384.