WDC FCCLA members attend Central West Area Conference

Approximately 150 young people attended the event to hear former FCCLA National Officer Olivia Wickland address the issues of setting goals and working to reach goals. Members attended round table workshop sessions to introduce them to the FCCLA state and national projects.

Frannie Bakken and Paige Barthel presented a workshop on the WDC FCCLA "We Scare Hunger" project. Everyone left the conference motivated to start working hard on a project that will earn a state award.

The WDC FCCLA members posed with Jacob Just, Minnesota FCCLA State President and Gracie Vatthauer, Minnesota FCCLA State Representative to the Board of Directors.