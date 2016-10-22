Check out career options at MState's Wadena program showcase

Prospective students will have a chance to get hands-on experience and visit with program instructors in these fields:

• Health Science Technology: Nursing

• Computer Information Systems: Network Administration and Security

• Human Services: Cosmetology, Esthetist, Manicurist and Massage Therapy

• Engineering, Manufacturing and Technology: Electrical Line Worker Technology, Electrical Technology, Gas Utility Construction and Service, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning/Refrigeration

The showcase is open to area high school students and community members interested in the programs. Lunch will be provided for participants.

To RSVP, contact Shannon Britten at (218) 631.7818 or shannon.britten@minnesota.edu.