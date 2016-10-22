No clown costumes allowed at WDC Schools

Sightings across the country of creepy clowns have become anything but a laughing matter and have cast a menacing tone as Halloween approaches.

The decision to not allow clown costumes was made by WDC administration, Westrum said. An announcement was sent out to all families in the district on instant alert earlier this week. The announcement was also published on the school district's Facebook page.

It reads:

"Due to the recent concerns and fear in the news regarding clowns, WDC Schools will not be allowing students to dress in any type of clown costume for Halloween at school or the Halloween Extravaganza this year. We ask parents to please discuss this with your children and encourage them to make good decisions not only at school but also outside of school.

Students who disregard this request and show up to school dressed as clowns will be asked to change or parents will be notified to pick them up. We are taking this seriously as this clown craze has caused anxiety and fear amongst a number of our students, especially our younger kids. Parents and guardians, thank you for your help with this request."

Westrum said the announcement was made to protect students in the district who might be upset.

"Quite frankly, we have some students that are experiencing anxiety because of this," he said. "Especially some of our younger kids. They see some of these things on TV and they hear about it. They get a little bit nervous and upset about it. We thought this was a very simple way for us to alleviate some stress and anxiety in our kids.

The school hasn't had any incidents and the announcement was made as a precaution, Westrum added.

"We just want to have our kids feeling comfortable and lower that level of anxiety for them," he said.

Since late August, the trend of trying to scare unsuspecting people has grown with scary-looking clowns lurking in woods, appearing on dark roads or driving in cars, some brandishing knives.

In a crime report issued by the Wadena Police Department earlier this month, a man who had his face painted like a clown with red and white paint was arrested for burglary, assault and damage to property after an incident.

Wadena Police Chief Naomi Plautz said in that case, the suspect targeted that house specifically.

When considering a Halloween costume, Plautz points to Minnesota statute for clarification on concealing one's identity. Statute 609.735 states: A person whose identity is concealed by the person in a public place by means of a robe, mask, or other disguise, unless based on religious beliefs, or incidental to amusement, entertainment, protection from weather, or medical treatment, is guilty of a misdemeanor.

"That statute has always been there, and enforced when needed by law enforcement," Plautz said. "Halloween is no exception. When law enforcement needs to identify an individual, they must comply with that request or are subject to a citation or an arrest with a citation; depending on the circumstances."

Plautz said she's encouraging everyone - not just students - to steer clear of a clown costume this year due to recent incidents.

"Be certain that if you choose to wear a clown costume this year and law enforcement receives a call of a clown threatening someone's safety, not just a scare for Halloween but truly threatening behavior, all clowns will be checked and potentially made to identify themselves by cleaning off their face," she said. "That includes any costume described to law enforcement if a crime is reported."

Plautz reminds everyone to be safe and watch out for little trick or treaters on Halloween. She recommends wearing reflective costumes and to make sure kids can see out of their masks, carry a flashlight, walk with an adult and stay on the sidewalks and crosswalks.