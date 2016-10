Alyssa Heltemes took a break from bowling for a photo op. Submitted photo.

Pictured with WDC Physical Education Teacher/Special Olympics Coach Danielle Jetvig-Renner (middle) are student-athletes Brittany Hanson, left, and Brenden McLeod. Submitted photo.

Special Olympic student-athletes competed in a bowling tournament Oct. 6 in Brainerd, where they had a fun time bowling and meeting other athletes. Competing were Jennifer Baxter, Brittany Hanson, Alyssa Heltemes, Jacob Heltemes, Brenden McLeod, Natasha Yungbauer and Dakotah Baert.