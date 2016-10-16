Bus safety week is Oct. 17-21

WDC school buses transport nearly 600 kids daily, so every day safety comes first, said Tim Wohlert, Wadena-Deer Creek's transportation director.

"It starts here at the Bus Garage, with our pre-trip inspections of our buses to make sure they are safe to go out on the roads. When our bus drivers get out on the road, safety is always in our minds when it comes to our students," said Wohlert.

Wohlert wants to remind drivers they are sharing the road with not only buses but also students. Please pay attention to bus signals, their speed and surroundings in school zones to ensure everyone's safety.

In addition, take a moment to let school bus drivers know how much they are appreciated. Twice a day, they haul students of all ages, in all kinds of weather, to and from school.

Those everyday heroes who drive school bus for WDC include Lenny Anderson, Terry Andrie, Dale Becker, Jerry Fellman, Paul Friedrich, Masha Horan, Mike Horan, Fran Houston, Doug Jones, Greg Kramer, Dean Ness, Scott Rude, Tom Suhl, Kevin Tendall, Bronwynn Touchette, Tony Uselman and Keith Waln.

What parents/public/motorists should know about School Bus Safety:

• School buses are the safest form of highway transportation.

• The most dangerous part of the school bus ride is getting on and off the bus.

• Pedestrian fatalities (while loading and unloading school buses) account for approximately three times as many school bus-related fatalities, when compared to school bus occupant fatalities.

• The loading and unloading area is called the "danger zone."

• The "danger zone" is the area of all sides of the bus where children are in the most danger of not being seen by the driver (10 feet in front of the bus where the driver may be too high to see a child, 10 feet on either side of the bus where a child may be in the driver's blind spot, and the area behind the bus).

• Half of the pedestrian fatalities in school bus-related crashes are children between 5 and 7 years old.

• Young children are most likely to be struck because they:

• Hurry to get on and off the bus.

• Act before they think and have little experience with traffic.

• Assume motorists will see them and will wait for them to cross the street.

• Don't always stay within the bus driver's sight.

What kids should know about School Bus Safety:

• The bus driver and others cannot see you if you are standing closer than 10 feet to the bus. Stay out of the danger zone!

• If something falls under or near the bus, tell the driver. Never try to pick it up yourself!

• While waiting for the bus, stay in a safe place away from the street.

• When you get on or off the bus, look for the bus safety lights and make sure they are flashing.

• Be alert to traffic. When you get on or off the bus, look left, right, left before you enter or cross the street.

• When the driver says it is safe to cross the street, remember to cross in front of the bus.

• Stay in your seat and sit quietly so that the driver is not distracted.

Any questions, contact Tim Wohlert, WDC Transportation Director, at (218) 632-2168 or twohlert@wdc2155.k12.mn.us.