Summer training paying off for local teachers, students

"It's exciting to think about the impact we'll have on area students for many years to come," says NJPA Education Solutions Manager Kassidy Rice. "When educators are this dedicated to their profession, it makes a big difference in schools. The trainings plant the seeds of success, and together we'll watch them grow."

NJPA serves 23 school districts in Minnesota Region 5, which includes Wadena, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison and Todd counties. By offering programs for multiple districts, NJPA is able to tap into national and international education experts for local training events.

"It's a huge advantage," says Rice. "Educators in central Minnesota usually have to drive or fly hundreds of miles for training of this caliber. Not only is regional training easier for participants, it's more effective when we can keep them comfortably close to home."

The Wadena-Deer Creek School District has been using the Educational Non-Verbal Yardsticks or ENVoY program after extensive training with NJPA. NJPA is providing about $75,000 to WDC Elementary to be used toward ENVoY training to become an ENVoY Certification and Demonstration Site. The funding will assist with training teachers and support staff.

The ENVoY approach is based on Michael Grinder's best-selling book for educators, "ENVoY: Your Personal Guide to Classroom Success."

ENVoY is the name given to a system of non-verbal techniques used to improve classroom climate, enhance student productivity and decrease the level of staff burnout. The non-verbal communication skills that staff members learn during ENVoY training will positively influence the single most powerful leverage point in education: the teacher/student relationship.

Teachers who utilize the full range of nonverbal management skills are able to reinforce consistent and fair parameters while preserving their relationships with each student, regardless of unique learning styles or cultural backgrounds.

Teachers who implement the ENVoY system gain an average of an hour more curriculum time per week. ENVoY is a vehicle to shift educators from seeing themselves as those in power to "instruments of influence."

The goal is for all staff to be trained on effective use of non-verbal strategies in classroom, recess and lunchroom management. At least 80 percent will be certified through ongoing coaching and professional development site visits.

Rice says the education solutions team at NJPA is already looking at ways to expand and enhance the curriculum for professional development seminars next summer for Region 5 and the surrounding area.