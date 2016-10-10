Womenade donates $4,000 to WDC to support students in need

Former Womenade board member/WDC fifth-grade teacher Lynn Quincer, left, presents Wadena-Deer Creek Superintendent Lee Westrum a $4,000 donation for students in need from the Womenade organization. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools.

Wadena-Deer Creek School District received a generous donation of $4,000 from the Womenade Helping Hearts once again. This money helps provide students in need with items like coats, boots, shoes, school supplies, sports fees and more.

"The Womenade donation makes a big difference to many students at WDC and all of us at WDC give a big thanks to the Womenade organization for their generosity," said Superintendent Lee Westrum.

Womenade started 11 years ago and provides an anonymous and immediate source of funds available to students in five school districts: Battle Lake, Henning, New York Mills, Perham and WDC. Funds are provided to the school districts; if a teacher or school staff is aware of an individual student's need, they put in a request for funds. The need is met respecting the student's dignity and privacy.

Womenade's main sources of income are an annual golf tournament and donations from generous individuals. Womenade welcomes donations at any time throughout the year. Tax-deductible donations may be mailed to Womenade Helping Hearts Inc., PO Box 466, Perham, MN 56573

If you have questions regarding Womenade, contact Womenade board member Nicole Endres at (218) 631-1258 or Lynn Quincer at (218) 632-2378.