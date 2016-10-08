Verndale board approves parking lot, certifies levy

A $45,058 expansion of the Verndale school's parking lot is under way after the school board gave the project a green light last Friday in a special session.

The expansion on the west side of the school's new addition began Monday. Overseeing the project is Mike Lovelace of Paul Davis Remodeling and Renovation. Lovelace is planning the actual asphalt paving work for the upcoming Minnesota Education Association (MEA) weekend.

The 60x200 foot expansion is expected to add approximately 50 spaces to the school's parking area, which already had 40 parking spaces.

The school board also certified a proposed 2016 payable 2017 tax levy of $490,310.18 - an amount that Verndale Superintendent Paul Brownlow said represents a 1.7 percent decrease of the present levy amount.

Lovelace is also in charge of the construction of a 90x100 foot steel bus garage adjacent to the school. Work on the $350,000 project can begin as soon as the state of Minnesota grants District 818 a building permit. Lovelace expects construction of the bus garage to begin in early November.