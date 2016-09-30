WDC cheerleaders displayed No. 21 and No. 22 football jerseys on the fence at the first home football game, Sept. 2. Submitted photo

The senior class of 2017 would like to dedicate this football season to their two lost teammates No. 21 Lance Pierce and No. 22 Sam Kelderman, both of passed away. This year's team has elected to not wear those two numbers in memory of and out of respect for these two fine, young men.

"They both played football, so this was our way of honoring them and keeping their memory alive," said classmate and friend Brady Adams.

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines will host state-ranked Hawley Friday in a 7 p.m. Homecoming game.