WDC students canoe the Crow Wing River

Koby Endres, Kaden Peterson and Brett Reinke pause while paddling along the edge of the river. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools.

Emoni Holmes sleeps on the school bus on the way back to school after the canoe trip. It was her first time in a canoe. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools.

Wadena-Deer Creek sixth-graders canoed the Crow Wing River, Sept. 19 and couldn't have asked for a more beautiful day for this outdoor adventure. When the 82 students, along with teachers and chaperones, launched their canoes onto the water, the weather was sunny, calm and climbing up to 72 degrees.

While the weather was perfect, so was the excitement. There were several kids who'd never been in a canoe.

"I'm excited and a little nervous," said Emoni Holmes, as she was securing her life jacket and waiting to climb into a canoe for the first time.

This trip was an amazing experience for so many reasons. From a historical perspective, the sixth-graders are studying how voyageurs would travel in birch-bark canoes down this very river. From an outdoors perspective, the students enjoyed being surrounded by nature and no distractions.

Students also learned how to paddle a canoe, as well as work as a team, steering and paddling out of weeds or getting turned around. With the river higher than it's been in years, students didn't need to portage their canoes due to low water levels. They thoroughly enjoyed paddling along this beautiful part of the country, seeing eagles fly over and large carp swimming below them.

The students ended their journey at Gloege's Canoe Outfitters. Once on shore, students gobbled down their sack lunches at Gloege's and headed back to the school buses. Some even took a quick nap on the way home.

"This was awesome!" said Clyde Magnuson, WDC sixth-grader. "And we didn't even tip our canoe!"

This is the second year that sixth-grade teachers, Lori Grendahl, Tori Ehlert and Stephanie Pulver, have organized this trip for their students. The teachers said this trip is more than an outdoor adventure and history lesson - it's also an opportunity for kids to bond.

"It gives kids a chance to get to know each other outside the classroom," said Grendahl. She said it's a fun outing that they all have in common and they can look back on fondly. In fact, the class plans to design a T-shirt that reads, "I Survived the 6th Grade Canoe Trip!" with everyone's name on the back.

"I had the best time!" said Holmes, breaking into a big smile.