WDC National Honor Society inducts 18 new members

Wadena-Deer Creek High School's National Honor Society (NHS) held its induction ceremony and reception, Sept. 19 where 18 new students were inducted. The induction was one of the largest groups WDC has had in several years.

Those new inductees included: Sarah Moen, senior; Emily Benson, Jordan Brink, Mason Evans, Kirstan Finn, Henry Fitzsimmons, Ryan Grendahl, Alexandria Kahl, Lila Lohmiller, Tiffany Meeks, Elizabeth Miron, Thomas Quincer, Noah Ross, Kate Schmidt, Jezebel Snyder, Casey Volkmann, Preston Warren and Abigail Westrum, all juniors.

The ceremony featured a traditional candle-lighting ceremony and a formal program. NHS seniors Taylor Dirks, Tyler Wheeler, Gabrielle Ross and Ashley Lehmkuhl, spoke on the four pillars of NHS — scholarship, leadership, service and character. Principal Tyler Church presented awards to the new inductees and also shared his congratulations to the students and their families.

"It is an honor to welcome this group into WDC's National Honor Society. This is the largest incoming group in my nine years at WDC and it speaks volumes to the amazing upperclassmen we have in our building. The positive character and willingness to help others demonstrated by these students is a big reason WDC is such a great place to be," Church said.

According to Dawn Hamelau, who is in her third year as NHS advisor, the Wadena-Deer Creek NHS chapter is very selective when choosing which students are inducted into the organization.

"In order to qualify for membership, a student must be a junior or senior who embodies the qualities of character, leadership, scholarship and service. Students must have a GPA of 3.5 and demonstrate good attendance, involvement in co-curricular activities, and leadership experience," Hamelau said.

Students must also average 50 or more verified hours of community service for each year of high school and submit three letters of recommendation. Applications for membership are reviewed by a panel of WDC teachers and administrators.

New members will join returning seniors Taylor Dirks, Ashley Lehmkuhl, Andrew McCullough, Nicole Miller, Kayla Peters, Kirsten Peterson, Jessalyn Rondestvedt, Gabrielle Ross, Konnor Stueve, Tyler Wheeler and McKayla Woods, to complete a wide variety of community-service projects. Yearly projects that are led and organized by NHS members include three blood drives, a charity phone-a-thon, Day of Caring, Adopt-A-Highway, as well as a variety of other community service projects.

"Congratulations to all of the new National Honor Society members. We look forward to a wonderful year of service, fun and learning," said Hamelau.