Verndale bus garage project moving forward

Mike Lovelace informed Verndale school board members Monday night a bathroom will not be needed in the district's new bus garage.

Lovelace, a project manager with Paul Davis Remodeling and Renovation, the general contractor of the bus garage project, warned the school board at their Sept. 12 meeting the state of Minnesota might require a bathroom for bus drivers in the 90x100 steel structure. After the board asked their general contractor to explain there was no need for a bathroom in the garage, because those facilities were nearby in the school building, the state rescinded the requirement, according to Lovelace.

Construction of the $350,000 bus garage can now proceed as soon a state building permit is received, a process which Lovelace expects to take about five weeks.

"We expect to be pouring concrete by early November," Lovelace said.

The school board was unable to act on one of the main reasons for Monday's meeting - the need to certify the proposed 2016 payable 2017 tax levy. Adjustments needed for the levy certification were still being made by the Minnesota Department of Education when the board met Monday. A short board meeting to certify the levy has been set for 6:30 p.m., Friday.

The board is also expected to act on a parking lot expansion at the Friday meeting. If the board votes to move ahead, Lovelace will be in charge of the expansion, which has a preliminary price tag of $45,000, according to Verndale Superintendent Paul Brownlow. It is expected to double the present amount of parking space and add approximately 30 parking spots on the west side of the school building. It would also include an apron for the new entrance on the west side of the current garage and space for trash bins.

Lovelace said the expansion of the parking lot project, if approved, could start as early as the Minnesota Education Association (MEA) break, which begins Oct. 20.