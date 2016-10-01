Students learn about fur trade at history museum

WDC fifth-graders squeezed into the Wadena County Historical Museum last week for a tour of the traveling exhibit Fur Trade in Minnesota from the Minnesota Historical Society. Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

Wadena County Historical Society President John Crandall talked to Wadena-Deer Creek fifth graders about the fur trade in Wadena County and the entire state of Minnesota last week. Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

Wadena-Deer Creek students learned about the history of the fur trade in Wadena County and across the state at a visit to the history museum last week.

Wadena County Historical Society President John Crandall, a retired teacher, dressed the part as he told students about how beaver pelts could be transformed into sleek, stately hats that were all the rage among wealthy Europeans.

"I enjoy teaching kids the history of the area and want to get them curious about local history," he said.

The fur trade exhibit was on display last week as part of a traveling exhibit from the Minnesota History Center.

Hundreds of years ago, Minnesota played a key role in the fur trade which stretched across five continents.

"Fur Trade in Minnesota" was created by the Minnesota History Center's "Exhibits to Go" program which brings Minnesota history to communities statewide. "Exhibits to Go" is made possible by the Legacy Amendment's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008.

Over the past several years, the Wadena County Historical Society has arranged for archaeological excavations of fur trade sites in Wadena County. Most recently, the University of Minnesota, under the direction of Amelie Allard, investigated the site where fur trader Joseph Reaume set up a winter camp in the late 18th century. Earlier, archaeological excavations took place at the Old Wadena Historic Site.

The research learned from these excavations has made a major contribution to knowledge about the relationships between fur traders and indigenous groups. The artifacts excavated from these sites are now part of the permanent collection of the Wadena County Historical Society. They will be on display during the Fur Trade Exhibit.

Crandall has authored books about local history and gave each student a copy of his books before they left the museum.

The Wadena County Historical Society is located at 603 Jefferson Street North, Wadena. For more information or to arrange guided tours, call (218) 631-9079 or email603wchs@arvig.net.