WDC welcomes 13 foreign exchange students
Wadena-Deer Creek High School recently welcomed 13 foreign-exchange students from 10 countries around the globe. WDC is excited to be hosting these students who bring a mix of diversity and culture to our school community.
The foreign-exchange students are staying with host families around the school district. They include:
• Samuel Soska, Slovakia, Heather Bullock family
• Jerry Wang, China, Becky Wedde family
• Youjin "Jin" Choi, Korea, Larry and Wendy London family
• Baer "Jett" Janghyun, South Korea, Jay and Stacy Miller family
• Luis Vollmer, Germany, Shawn Soroko family
• Line Gormsen, Denmark, Douglas and Tanja Richter family
• Ana Valor-Gomez, Spain, Crystal Riddle family
• Pariyakorn "Wan" Nuntharathorn, Thailand, Kelly and Julie Taggart
• Livi Lampek, Hungary, Mac and Nette Nelson family
• Laura Guaglini, Brazil, Crystal Riddle family
• Mariana Hamamoto, Brazil, Heather Bullock family
• Laura Mortensen, Denmark, Jim and Tracy Formanek family
• Pascaline Cadoz, France, Amos and Melodee Self family
At a Welcome-to-WDC luncheon, foreign-exchange students munched on American favorites - pizza and pop - and listened to Student Council students talk about school life at WDC and one of the school's most anticipated events, Homecoming Week. Foreign-exchange students also asked questions about school life and activities at WDC.