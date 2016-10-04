Search
    WDC welcomes 13 foreign exchange students

    By none Today at 8:15 a.m.
    ​Wadena-Deer Creek High School welcomes 13 foreign exchange students for 2016-17 school year: front, from left: Samuel Soska, Slovakia; Jerry Wang, China; Youjin “Jin” Choi, Korea; Baer “Jett” Janghyun, South Korea; and Luis Vollmer, Germany; back from left: Line Gormsen, Denmark; Ana Valor-Gomez, Spain; Pariyakorn “Wan” Nuntharathorn, Thailand; Livi Lampek, Hungary; Laura Guaglini, Brazil; Mariana Hamamoto, Brazil; Laura Mortensen, Denmark; and Pascaline Cadoz, France.

    Wadena-Deer Creek High School recently welcomed 13 foreign-exchange students from 10 countries around the globe. WDC is excited to be hosting these students who bring a mix of diversity and culture to our school community.

    The foreign-exchange students are staying with host families around the school district. They include:

    • Samuel Soska, Slovakia, Heather Bullock family

    • Jerry Wang, China, Becky Wedde family

    • Youjin "Jin" Choi, Korea, Larry and Wendy London family

    • Baer "Jett" Janghyun, South Korea, Jay and Stacy Miller family

    • Luis Vollmer, Germany, Shawn Soroko family

    • Line Gormsen, Denmark, Douglas and Tanja Richter family

    • Ana Valor-Gomez, Spain, Crystal Riddle family

    • Pariyakorn "Wan" Nuntharathorn, Thailand, Kelly and Julie Taggart

    • Livi Lampek, Hungary, Mac and Nette Nelson family

    • Laura Guaglini, Brazil, Crystal Riddle family

    • Mariana Hamamoto, Brazil, Heather Bullock family

    • Laura Mortensen, Denmark, Jim and Tracy Formanek family

    • Pascaline Cadoz, France, Amos and Melodee Self family

    At a Welcome-to-WDC luncheon, foreign-exchange students munched on American favorites - pizza and pop - and listened to Student Council students talk about school life at WDC and one of the school's most anticipated events, Homecoming Week. Foreign-exchange students also asked questions about school life and activities at WDC.

