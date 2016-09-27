The joy of raising butterflies in the classroom

Kayla Meeks gives her caterpillar fresh milkweed and adds her container next to others in Mrs. Grendahl's classroom.

Lori Grendahl's sixth-grade science classes are fluttering with activity these days. They are raising over 75 caterpillars that will turn into beautiful Monarch butterflies.

The transformation of a tiny caterpillar, followed by the pupa and finally the beautiful adult butterfly is exciting and rewarding for students. Each day, students bring in fresh milkweed for the caterpillars to munch on and monitor the insects. Once they turn into a cocoon, they are placed in a large butterfly cage where students patiently wait for the cocoon to turn from light green to transparent, revealing the butterfly wrapped tightly within.

"I like watching the caterpillars go from a baby to getting big and fat," said sixth-grade student Jade Benning. "The best part is when they become a butterfly."

Once the butterfly emerges, each one is tagged and information recorded. If a butterfly is recaptured, Grendahl explains to students how the data is used to determine the pathways taken by migrating monarchs, the influence of weather on the migration and the survival rate of the monarchs.

Monarch butterflies are in trouble. Over the last few decades, populations of these iconic orange-and-black butterflies have declined dramatically. What Grendahl teaches students is more than the life cycle of a Monarch butterfly, but to also help reverse this trend and ensure that this beautiful butterfly has a future.

This past week, students released one of its butterflies outside the school. As the kids counted down and sixth-grader Kayla Meeks opened her cupped hands, the butterfly quickly fluttered up above the school building where it miraculously joined another Monarch butterfly.

"Have a safe trip to Mexico," shouted Reagan Goldie as the two butterflies vanished out of sight.