WDC enrollment numbers up for 2016-17 school year

Area schools opened their doors last week for students eager to start a new year.

A week into the school year, Wadena-Deer Creek Superintendent Lee Westrum said enrollment numbers are ready to report.

K-12 enrollment for WDC is at 978 for the start of the 2016-2017 school year, an increase from 960 students at the end of last year.

"We bought in 84 kindergarten students and have five sections," he said. "The classes are all about 16-17 students which is really ideal."

WDC works hard to keep class sizes low, especially in grades K-4, Westrum said.

"That's where it really makes a difference," he said.

In Verndale, K-12 enrollment is at 536 students, with an average of 40 students per class, said Superintendent Paul Brownlow. That's a slight increase from last year's end of the year enrollment, which was 522 students.

Both superintendents said the first week of school went really well.

"It was a huge success, in particular our seventh grade orientation," Brownlow said.

Westrum said WDC is off to a good start and students are busy.

"We're continuing to work on our Envoy program and are working on some benchmarks," he said. "And we have rolled out our new iPads and students are excited about that."

Enrollment numbers fluctuate throughout the school year and districts are constantly monitoring those numbers.