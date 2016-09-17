Bathroom may become issue for Verndale school bus garage

The Verndale school board found themselves confronted with a bathroom issue Monday night at their September meeting, courtesy of the State of Minnesota.

Mike Lovelace, who is overseeing the construction of a new bus garage for the district, informed the board that his firm, Paul Davis Restoration and Remodeling, has run into a snag in their building plans.

"They may require us to put a bathroom out there now," Lovelace said. "(Transportation Director) Wade (Kern) never wanted one so we never figured one in."

The bathroom came up in a discussion between an architect, representing Paul Davis, and representatives of the Minnesota Department of Labor and industry.

" When the architect that was talking to the state guys, one of them brought up a bathroom. The architect said there is no office in there, there is not going to be people in there all the time," Lovelace said. "The state guy turned around and retorted, 'well, I can assume that when the bus drivers start their buses they are not going to sit in their buses while they warm up, they are going to congregate in there.' It's his assumption we need a bathroom in there."

Buses presently warm up on the north side of the Verndale school building. Verndale Superintendent Paul Brownlow said some of the drivers do congregate in a custodial room while their buses warm up. He also pointed out there are restroom facilities close at hand for them.

Lovelace said that if a bathroom, complete with a shower, is required in the cold storage bus garage his firm would have to reapply for a plumbing permit. The permit process would require five weeks to expedite.

Brownlow said the builders are ready to start pouring concrete as soon as the state permits are granted.

Not wishing to run afoul of the state, the Verndale school board encouraged Lovelace to pursue a plan designed to explain the present accessibility of restroom facilities to state representatives.

Other than a wash bay and a small amount of storage, the 90x100 garage will provide only indoor parking for buses. The cost of the project is expected to be $350,000.

In other action, the board accepted resignations from Elementary Teacher Lisa Young,Custodian Dennis White and Assistant Baseball Coach Greg Johnson; leave of absence requests from Tina Crandall and Maria Uselman; contracts with Jennifer Cameron and Kali Matthiesen (long-term elementary substitute teachers), Courtney Umland (B-team volleyball), Andrew Goulson (junior high volleyball), Linda Hansen (part-time custodian), Phyllis Umland (education assistant) and Tanya Stickels (substitute education assistant). Lane change requests were approved for Johnson and Jamie Adams.

The board approved a motion to make Sept. 26 their next meeting date. The board will certify a proposed levy at the 5:30 p.m. meeting along with handling other routine business. The Sept. 26 gathering will double as the board's October meeting.