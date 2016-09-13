Bus drivers prepare for first day of school

WDC’s regular route and substitute bus drivers who gathered for a back-to-school meeting on Aug. 31, included, back row, from left: Keith Waln, Bronwynn Touchette, Mike Horan, Greg Kramer, bus utility person; Dean Ness, Scott Rude, Doug Jones, Dale Becker, Paul Friedrich and Fran Houston; sitting, from left: Kevin Tendall, Jerry Fellman, Masha Horan, Tim Wohlert, transportation Director; Tony Uselman and Lenny Anderson. Not pictured: Terry Andrie and Tom Suhl. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools

The Wadena-Deer Creek School District bus garage was buzzing with activity the week before school started. Bus drivers were preparing for the first day of school on Sept. 6, with pre-trip bus inspections, as well as a bus-safety visit with Wadena Police Chief Naomi Plautz.

School bus drivers thoroughly checked their buses for any last-minute issues based on a checkoff list. They also received an updated route itinerary from Tim Wohlert, Transportation Director.

"We look at brakes, our engines, our emergency-door latches, we take care of all the lighting issues on the school buses," Wohlert said. Making sure school buses are in excellent working order allows drivers to concentrate on their passengers — the students.

WDC has 13 bus routes, 4 preschool/head start bus routes and shuttles approximately 600 students in preschool on up to 12th grade on a daily basis.

Wohlert reminds everyone to look out for those yellow buses and watch for students.

"Slow down and be attentive in your driving, especially around school zones," Wohlert said.