School patrol has important role at WDC Elementary

The 2016-17 WDC School Patrol team includes back, from left: Max Pichardo, Bradley Moats, Mazie Boen, Macy Wynn, Hally Hamby, Emma Schmitz, Amsale Loer, Mari Pulver, Addyson Gravelle and Jodee Finn, School Patrol advisor; front, from left: Danica Pederson, Carson Davis, Kobe Snyder, Jordin VanOurkerk, Madyson Beversluis, Vanessa Haataja, Ava VanBruggen, Addison Carr and Montana Carsten. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools

Armed with orange flags with a stop-sign symbol and bright yellow vests, the Wadena‐Deer Creek (WDC) school patrol takes great pride in helping WDC students and staff, as well as parents and the public cross school intersections safely — oftentimes when traffic is heavy.

"They are very important because they assist people and children to safely cross the busy

streets before and after school," said Jodee Finn, who serves as the WDC School Patrol advisor.

Finn also teaches third grade at WDC Elementary.

On Sept. 1, Finn and Wadena Police Chief Naomi Plautz trained the eager fourth-graders during a school patrol training session. The training included classroom time and hands-on training.

During the school year, the school patrollers have the same partner all year long and work in two-week shifts. They are on their posts both in the morning before school and at the end of the school day.

Finn said there are rewards for the students' hard work and dedication. During the winter, they have a swim/pizza party and in the spring of the year, the patrollers get to attend a Minnesota Twins game. The cost for this game is covered in part by the school and thanks to the generosity of several area service groups.

To become a school patrol, Finn said students must fill out an application form and attend a tryout day in the spring. Finn also asks for input from teachers for school-patrol candidates.