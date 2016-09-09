School's back in session

Anya Cole, right, can't hide her excitement about meeting her kindergarten teacher Sara Lenz at WDC's open house last week. Her sister Christiana, middle, is a third-grader this year. Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

"I want to start things off by thanking you for dedicating yourselves to educating our kids. It is very comforting for me, as superintendent and a parent, to look out into this group and see so many people that I trust and respect. I really mean it when I say, our students are in good hands," Westrum told the approximately 195 school employees Aug. 30 at Wadena Memorial Auditorium.

Westrum, who is in his fourth school year at WDC, spoke to staff as part of the school district's four days of training, staff development, and open house, Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. School started on Sept. 6 at WDC.

He went on to say that oftentimes, school staff underestimate the impact they have on young people.

"While you might not think that what you do is very special, I can assure you, there are students out there who look up to you and count on you every day of the school year, and that's a very good reason for you to keep fighting the good fight for our kids," he said.

WDC School District isn't letting the grass grow under their feet either. Westrum ticked off a long list of projects, programs and more that's enhancing education at WDC, such as the elementary becoming an ENVOY demonstration site, their commitment to providing students with the best technology (new iPad Air 2s for grades 5-12 this fall), award-winning Food Services Department, the move to Benchmark Literacy for its reading curriculum, the advisory period for middle/high school students, improved MCA reading and science scores and numerous extra- and co-curricular activities.

While these above-mentioned programs are important, he said, the most significant attribute that what makes WDC a great school is the connections and relationships WDC builds with its students.

Westrum shared a personal example of when he was a student at Clearbrook High School. His English teacher made students work very hard, writing essays and research papers.

"But it was the way he connected with us that made him special," he recalled. "Even the kids that hated school, to this day still mention Mr. Boomgaarden as their favorite teacher."

Westrum said the reason Mr. Boomgaarden was a well-liked teacher was because every day "we laughed in class, and he taught the important concepts of composition and literature in a way that related to our lives."

"And he cared," Westrum said. "He cared about us as students and he cared about his career and the responsibility that he had as a teacher. That's what matters the most to the kids."

To illustrate his point about connections and relationships, Westrum shared with staff the school's new billboards on Highway 10 east in Wadena and on Highway 29 on the way to Deer Creek. They feature two WDC seniors, Sarah Moen and Tyler Wheeler, and a quote from each explaining in their words what makes WDC a great school.

"You, the staff, are what both Sarah and Tyler think is best about WDC. That's very powerful," Westrum said, adding, "And I agree with them. I have seen countless examples of you reaching out to help our students. Think of all the great things that you do that I never see or hear about. So if you've ever wondered if it really matters when you go that extra mile for our kids, the answer is: Yes, it matters."