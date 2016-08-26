Four candidates file for WDC School Board

Board member/incumbent Kent Schmidt has filed to run again. He's been on the board since 2012. In addition to Schmidt, the following candidates filed petitions to run for WDC's School Board in the Nov. 8 general election: Ryan Damlo, Vince Hinojos and Dan Lawson, all of Wadena.

Board members Peter Hayes and Stephen Techam have decided to step down and not run again. They've both been on the board since 2008. WDC School District thanks them for their years of dedicated service to the district.

Damlo is the Transit Director for Wadena and Becker counties' Friendly Rider Transit. Prior to that, he served as Asset Protection Manager at the Wadena Walmart. He currently serves on the WDC Community Education Advisory Committee, the Wadena Housing & Redevelopment Authority, the Tri-County Health Care Foundation Board, the Wadena Medical Clinic Advisory Committee and is a member of the Wadena Lions Club. He and his wife, April, (who works for the Wadena County Highway Department), have two young children who attend WDC Elementary and WDC Preschool.

Hinojos has worked as a Network Engineer at Tri-County Health Care for the past 11 years. He's the Chair of the WDC Education Foundation Board and has served as a basketball coach and a youth LEGO robotics instructor at WDC. He and his wife, Michelle (who is also employed at TCHC), have three children - a daughter who graduated from WDC in 2015 and two children currently attending WDC High School. Hinojos is the Immediate Past President of the Wadena Lions Club, a youth leader at Wadena Alliance Church and board member/tech support at Cyber Café in Wadena. This will be Hinojos's second run at WDC's School Board.

Lawson is Manager/Sales Rep at Wadena Drywall Supply, where he's worked for the past 25 years. He and his wife, Melissa, (who is employed at Tri-County Health Care) have three grown children, all graduates of WDC High School, and three grandchildren, two who attend WDC Elementary and WDC Preschool. Lawson is very involved in the WDC Wrestling Booster Club and WDC Elementary Wrestling program. In addition, he is a longtime member of the WDC Football chain gang and he and Melissa (Kern) are both graduates of Wadena High School. He currently serves on the St. Ann's Catholic Church Parish Council.

A stay-at-home dad, Schmidt and his wife, Shaneen (a physician at Tri-County Health Care), have four children who attend WDC. Before starting a family, Schmidt worked for the Environmental Protection Agency and University of Minnesota-Duluth. Schmidt currently serves as Vice Chair on the WDC School Board, as well as Chair of the WDC Community Education Advisory Committee. He is also one of the charter members of the WDC Elementary PTO. He currently serves on the Share-A-Home Board, Family Service Collaborative Board, Immanuel Lutheran Church Council and a member of the Wadena Rotary Club. In addition, he is a tutor and substitute teacher for the school district.