The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened on Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 10 just east of Audubon.

Two Becker County Sheriff’s Office deputies who fired their weapons during the incident have been placed on standard administrative leave. Neither was injured.

Patrol Sergeant Dan May has 14 years of law enforcement experience and has been a Becker County deputy since 2014.

Deputy Daran Borth has been in law enforcement for five years including three years with the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

The subject injured during the incident has been identified as Dean Robert Minnerath, 55, of West Fargo, North Dakota. Minnerath is being treated for his injuries at Essentia Health-Fargo hospital.

​Deputies May and Borth were responding to a 911 call around 7:25 p.m. about someone in Cormorant Township threatening to kill people. Deputies spotted the suspect vehicle, driven by Minnerath, heading north on County Road 5. The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but instead a pursuit ensued at speeds in excess of 95 mph. The pursuit continued north on County Road 5 and then east on U.S. Highway 10.

The Minnesota State Patrol joined in the pursuit. The pursuit ended just east of Audubon after Minnerath’s vehicle struck tire deflation spikes deployed by the State Patrol.

According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation, Minnerath immediately emerged from the vehicle brandishing a rifle toward the deputies. Both deputies fired their weapons, striking Minnerath.

Law enforcement on the scene immediately provided medical assistance after which Minnerath was transported by ambulance to the Detroit Lakes airport and then taken by helicopter to Essentia Health-Fargo hospital.

Lake Park and Detroit Lakes police officers arrived at the scene after the shooting had taken place. No officers were wearing body cameras. Several squad cameras were operating and may have captured portions of the incident.

A passenger who was in Minnerath’s vehicle during the pursuit was interviewed by BCA agents about the incident and released.

The BCA is investigating the officer involved shooting incident. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident leading to the pursuit.

Once the BCA’s investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the Becker County Attorney’s Office for review.

Original story:

Audubon, MN—The Becker County Sheriff's Office has confirmed an officer-involved shooting on Highway 10.

According to a press release, just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, deputies became involved in a high-speed chase that ended when police deployed deflation devices on Highway 10 near Audubon, where County Road 15 meets the highway, just east of town.

Audubon Liquor Store employees Nathan Rice and Logan Moe said that shortly after 7:25 p.m., they saw an eastbound vehicle speeding down Highway 10 followed by two squad cars. Moe said the pursuit ended near the intersection.

The press release stated the driver of the suspect-vehicle reportedly got out with a long gun, and shots were fired. The suspect suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a Fargo hospital.

No officers were hurt.

A large police presence (roughly 10 to 15 squad cars, from numerous entities) cordoned off the eastbound lane of Highway 10, immediately after the incident and rerouted vehicles traveling east on the highway onto County Road 15.

For a few hours into the night, passersby could see officials with the Minnesota State Patrol, Becker County Sheriff's Office, Lake Park Police Department, and Detroit Lakes Police Department at the scene where a tan SUV truck was pulled over.

The Minnesota BCA arrived on the scene around midnight. The suspect's name has not yet been released. The sheriff's department says the names of the deputies involved will be released after the BCA gets a statement.

In a news release, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 between Detroit Lakes and Audubon would be closed through the night.

The department said the lanes were expected to reopen Friday morning.

Check back for details as information is released by the BCA.