Wadena Police Blotter - Nov. 5 edition

A caller reported a tenant was playing music too loud and when they knocked on the door, the tenant turned up the music louder. Tenant was advised the music was too loud and she turned it off the remainder of the night.

Oct. 27

A caller reported a male was refusing to leave John's Car Care. Male asked the distance to St. Cloud. He was told to leave and not return.

Oct. 28

Caller reported they wanted to speak to an officer to complain about a squad car in front of her house with lights flashing. It gave the caller a headache. Officer spoke with the caller and they advised they were OK with it.

Oct. 29

Caller reported missing a pearl necklace and ring. Officer responded and found nothing else was missing. Party said they would check the residence and call if they located them.

Oct. 30

A concrete buck was tipped over. A concrete doe and buck antlers were broken overnight. On 10th Street SW. Valued at $200.

Oct. 31

Caller reported having at least four vehicles broken into on Ash Ave. NE. The incident is under investigation.

Driver cited for DAR, no proof of insurance, possession of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after driving suspiciously up and down several streets.