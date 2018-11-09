Wadena Crime Report - Nov. 5 edition

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Brent Norman Polan (25) of New York Mills, was arrested for driving under the influence, no proof of vehicle insurance and driving after revocation. Polan was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Ruben Rendon (43) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Sunday, Oct. 28

• Jeremy Michael Manthey (28) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

• Cristy Ann Blumer (18) of Clarissa, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

• Cassandra Leigh Obrien (33) of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Obrien was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Marc Antony Rykowski (22) of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct and violating his conditions of release. Rykowski was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

• Ryan Paul Petro (33) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Petro was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Branagen Jordan Theisen (27) of Wadena, was arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and violating his conditions of release.

• Tabitha Jeannine Crosby (40) of Rockford, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance, and possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Thursday, Nov. 1

• Dwayne Johnson (51) of Wadena, was arrested for driving under the influence and no Minnesota driver's license. Johnson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Gilbert Gene Wutzke (59) of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for an expired driver's license.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Christoba Antonio Vazquez (45) of Kent, Wa., was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver's license.

Sunday, Nov. 4

Lauren Marvin Blais (46) of Ramsey, was arrested on a Benton County warrant. Blais was transported to the Wadena County Jail. Blais' passenger, Holly Ann Mottaz (37) of St. Cloud was arrested on a Sherburne County warrant. Blais and Mottaz were both transported to the

Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 203 calls for service the past 2 weeks.