Menahga man arrested for drug sales in Otter Tail County

According to court records, Perron sold 27.76 grams of meth to someone in Otter Tail County. That sale was connected to Perron, the complaint stated.

Perron was taken into custody without issue in Menahga with the help of the Menahga Police Department. Perron, who was residing in Menahga, was transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Facility where his initial court appearance will be made. The charge has a max sentence of 30 years.

According to Wadena County Sheriff's deputy Jake Maros, a drug arrest like this is unique in the area as it is the highest level of drug sales crime there is.

Perron had a run in with law enforcement earlier in the year after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended after Perron drove into Lake Winona and was caught while trying to swim away. Perron was released at that time, with charges pending.

The West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of deputies from

the counties of Otter Tail, Wadena, Douglas and Becker County Sheriff's Offices and officers

from Alexandria and Detroit Lakes Police Departments.