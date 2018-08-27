Jason Vadner, 36, of Wheaton, Minn., was sentenced to four years and two months.

A jury found him guilty on charges of criminal vehicular homicide and misdemeanor careless driving after a head-on crash on April 13, 2017, killed high school sophomore Jacob Quam, of Vining, Minn.

According to court records, Quam was on his way to school in Henning, Minn., in foggy weather when a bread truck driven by Vadner crossed the centerline and collided with Quam’s vehicle.

Vadner was driving between 59 and 62 mph in a 60 mph zone, but Minnesota law states driving the speed limit can be illegal if road condition are unsafe.

A driver behind Vadner stated she noticed Vadner swerving and crossing the centerline several times before the crash. No drugs or alcohol were found in Vadner’s blood.

Vadner had a valid commercial driving license at the time of the crash but his driving privileges had been suspended or revoked several times in the 18 years prior to the crash.